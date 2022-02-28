Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $125.00

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 124.50 ($1.69), with a volume of 2354311 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.50 ($1.67).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.84) target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.70) price target on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price target on Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 134 ($1.82) to GBX 140 ($1.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Supermarket Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 134 ($1.82).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 121.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 120.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a GBX 1.49 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Supermarket Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

