SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,546 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,273,011,000 after purchasing an additional 439,970 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,323,000 after purchasing an additional 372,184 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 436,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,475,000 after purchasing an additional 167,211 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,030,000 after purchasing an additional 135,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,236,000 after acquiring an additional 83,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $623.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $645.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $656.04. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $467.22 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $792.59.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total transaction of $386,369.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total transaction of $8,733,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,344 shares of company stock valued at $23,661,845. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

