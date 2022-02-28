SVB Leerink Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.37) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.23). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.52) EPS.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.23). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.42%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

GBT opened at $29.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 9.11. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $46.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,272,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,826,000 after purchasing an additional 104,532 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.1% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,407,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after buying an additional 254,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,171,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,819,000 after buying an additional 63,408 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $58,540,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% in the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,049,000 after buying an additional 615,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

