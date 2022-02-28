SVB Leerink Comments on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($4.05) for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MDGL. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.78.

MDGL stock opened at $93.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.75. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $142.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.88) by $0.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,213,000 after buying an additional 51,501 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,018,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,228,000 after buying an additional 150,252 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,462,000 after buying an additional 33,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 622,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,634,000 after buying an additional 36,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 592,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,667,000 after buying an additional 242,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

