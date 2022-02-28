Swap (XWP) Price Hits $0.0116 on Top Exchanges

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. Swap has a market cap of $173,093.87 and approximately $398.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00043428 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,899.20 or 0.06731582 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,124.67 or 1.00130214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00046532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00050001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 14,885,288 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.