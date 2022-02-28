Swing (SWING) Trading 6.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Swing has a market capitalization of $253,913.18 and approximately $4.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swing coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swing has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swing alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $229,028.73 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Swing Profile

Swing (CRYPTO:SWING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Swing’s total supply is 5,547,618 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “SwingCoin is a cryptocurrency that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. SwingCoin is a Pow/PoS hybrid with strategic block rewards. “

Swing Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.