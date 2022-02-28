Swingby Price Down 16.6% Over Last 7 Days (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One Swingby coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Swingby has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. Swingby has a market cap of $3.73 million and $406,933.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001786 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00042999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 338,111,138 coins. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

