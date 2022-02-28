Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 103 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN – Get Rating) has been assigned a CHF 103 target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SREN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 110 target price on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 96 price objective on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 90 price objective on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 111 price objective on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 100 price objective on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re has a one year low of CHF 81.65 and a one year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.