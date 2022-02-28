Switcheo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $92,723.00 (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. Switcheo has a total market capitalization of $22.07 million and approximately $92,723.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Switcheo has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Switcheo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00043230 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,900.12 or 0.06729534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,013.62 or 0.99810101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00046511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00049812 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002831 BTC.

About Switcheo

Switcheo's launch date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo's total supply is 1,716,201,397 coins and its circulating supply is 1,650,438,975 coins. The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo's official website is switcheo.network . Switcheo's official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Buying and Selling Switcheo

