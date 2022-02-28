Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,249 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.58% of Synalloy worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Synalloy by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Synalloy by 29.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Synalloy by 14,179.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Synalloy in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synalloy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 81,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Synalloy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Synalloy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Henry L. Guy bought 23,788 shares of Synalloy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $332,794.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Henry L. Guy purchased 7,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $110,721.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 251,231 shares of company stock worth $3,242,434. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SYNL opened at $16.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.62. Synalloy Co. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $157.82 million, a P/E ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 0.64.

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

