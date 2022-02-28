T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,918,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 802,967 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.23% of T-Mobile US worth $372,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.76.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.85. 91,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,966,641. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.24.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

