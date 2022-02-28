Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Shares Down 2.9%

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44.

About Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC)

Table Trac, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of casino management systems. It develops a proprietary information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations. Its primary product is Casino Trac, a full-featured casino management system for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration, vault and cage management, and audit and accounting tasks.

