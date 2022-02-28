Taboola.com, Ltd. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taboola.com in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Taboola.com’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TBLA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.86.

TBLA stock opened at $6.65 on Monday. Taboola.com has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com (Get Rating)

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.