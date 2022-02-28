Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Trading Up 8.1%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $15.27. Approximately 35,096 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,388,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.12.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TALO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.05.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $45,364.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 6,784,531 shares of company stock valued at $63,581,038 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 2,305.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

