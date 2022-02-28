Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $80.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Targa Resources traded as high as $64.70 and last traded at $64.70, with a volume of 11656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.74.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TRGP. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.93.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,959,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,147,183,000 after buying an additional 1,499,300 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources by 37.0% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,428,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,844,000 after buying an additional 1,196,798 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 324.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,205,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,949,000 after acquiring an additional 920,818 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 116.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,509,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,299,000 after purchasing an additional 813,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4,390.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 826,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,693,000 after buying an additional 808,525 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 107.69%.

Targa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

