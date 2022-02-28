Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $261.30.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $199.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.29. Target has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

