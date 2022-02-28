Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $312.00 to $305.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 52.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on TGT. Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.92.

Target stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $200.00. 74,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,029,251. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.29. The company has a market cap of $95.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Target has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

