Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.36.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

TKO has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.20.

Taseko Mines stock opened at C$2.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$692.07 million and a PE ratio of 18.76. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of C$1.86 and a 12 month high of C$3.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

In other Taseko Mines news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.74, for a total value of C$547,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,111,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,510,904.28. Also, Senior Officer Brian Lee Bergot sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.69, for a total value of C$134,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$251,089.98. In the last three months, insiders have sold 728,700 shares of company stock worth $1,942,868.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.