TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $226.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. TaskUs updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
TASK traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,737. TaskUs has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $85.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TaskUs by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,141,000 after acquiring an additional 250,644 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth about $1,242,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth about $4,384,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TaskUs Company Profile (Get Rating)
TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
