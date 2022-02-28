TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $226.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. TaskUs updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

TASK traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,737. TaskUs has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $85.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TaskUs by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,141,000 after acquiring an additional 250,644 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth about $1,242,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth about $4,384,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TASK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TaskUs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

