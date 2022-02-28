TD Securities Cuts Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Price Target to C$1.75

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TREVF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trevali Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.21.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS:TREVF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,072. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $98.91 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.