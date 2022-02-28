TD Securities Raises Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target to $225.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 53.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.24. 35,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,876. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.10. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $136.56 and a one year high of $194.05. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

