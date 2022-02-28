TD Securities Trims Onex (TSE:ONEX) Target Price to C$115.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$115.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ONEX. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Onex from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Onex from C$132.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. increased their target price on Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of TSE ONEX traded down C$1.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$84.43. The stock had a trading volume of 111,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,754. The company has a market cap of C$7.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37. Onex has a twelve month low of C$72.71 and a twelve month high of C$101.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$93.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$92.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

