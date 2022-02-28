TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Stock Price Up 7.5%

TDCX Inc (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.10 and last traded at $14.74. Approximately 2,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 260,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in TDCX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in TDCX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,949,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in TDCX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,169,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TDCX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TDCX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

TDCX Inc is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector.

