Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,866 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000. Seagate Technology accounts for approximately 1.0% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,706 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.19. The stock had a trading volume of 22,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,260. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $70.36 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $721,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,036,755 shares of company stock worth $219,959,796 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STX. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Summit Redstone raised Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

