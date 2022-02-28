Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 41,156 Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,000. Evergy comprises about 1.0% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 43.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in Evergy by 144.6% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 117.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.53. The company had a trading volume of 17,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,339. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.87 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous dividend of $0.46. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.95%.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder purchased 7,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.05 per share, for a total transaction of $457,701.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $3,646,292. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

