Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,000. Garmin accounts for about 1.5% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Garmin by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 332,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 312.7% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Garmin by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 14,633 shares during the period. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,671. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $106.66 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

