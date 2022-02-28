Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 35,604 CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,000. CyrusOne accounts for about 1.1% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:CONE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,276. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $90.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 430.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 990.48%.
CONE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.88.
CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.
