Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 45,120 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,000. Truist Financial accounts for 1.1% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,317,094. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.54 and a 200-day moving average of $60.66. The stock has a market cap of $83.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $51.87 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

