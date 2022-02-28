Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.98 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,791 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000. Cisco Systems makes up 1.2% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,592,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Cisco Systems by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,141,254 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $60,487,000 after acquiring an additional 657,923 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 299,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,881,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,738,813,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $979,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,115. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.64. 383,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,480,006. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

