Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Takes $3.15 Million Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,110 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,000. NetApp comprises 1.3% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 150.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 3,969.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.61.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $309,501.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,501,316 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded down $2.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.73. The stock had a trading volume of 20,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,472. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

