Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,000. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.1% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,661 shares of company stock worth $5,652,218. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.48.

Shares of UPS traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $207.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,226. The firm has a market cap of $180.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.59 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.94%.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.