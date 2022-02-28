TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FTI. Societe Generale cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

FTI opened at $6.80 on Monday. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.00 and a beta of 1.99.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

