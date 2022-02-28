Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Trading Down 4.7%

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK)’s share price dropped 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.99 and last traded at $35.12. Approximately 232,698 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,782,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.84.

TECK has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.15.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0981 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,514,000 after purchasing an additional 829,000 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,590,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,265,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,607,000 after acquiring an additional 417,123 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 9.7% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,212,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,651,000 after acquiring an additional 639,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 22.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,793,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,127 shares in the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

