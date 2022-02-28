TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.72 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TGNA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.92. 4,452,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,052,291. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $23.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth $948,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

