Telcoin (TEL) Trading 0.2% Lower This Week

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $350.10 million and $6.47 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Telcoin has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telcoin Coin Profile

TEL is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,093,582,611 coins. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin . Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Telcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

