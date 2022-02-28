Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) dropped 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.02. Approximately 1,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 88,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Telecom Argentina by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.