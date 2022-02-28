Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,474,000 after acquiring an additional 90,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY opened at $428.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $354.17 and a 12-month high of $465.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $422.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.80.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

