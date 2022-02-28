Teleflex Incorporated Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Teleflex in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $3.40 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.75 EPS.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TFX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.64.

NYSE:TFX opened at $343.01 on Monday. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $289.00 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Teleflex by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Teleflex by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

