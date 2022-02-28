Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 900,555 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Tellurian worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Tellurian by 11,085.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,861,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808,757 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tellurian by 19.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,445,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tellurian by 22.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,984,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tellurian by 46.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,990,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tellurian by 191.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,963,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Claire Harvey purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TELL opened at $3.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22. Tellurian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tellurian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.93.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

