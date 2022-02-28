Tellurian Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Tellurian in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tellurian’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.93.

Shares of TELL opened at $3.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 2.37.

In other Tellurian news, Director Claire Harvey bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tellurian during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

