Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $125.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.79.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $95.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.05 and a 200-day moving average of $109.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,332 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in Best Buy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

