Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tenaris from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $25.32 on Monday. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 34,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 120,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

