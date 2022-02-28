Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.38% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tenaris from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.
Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $25.32 on Monday. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.90.
Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.
