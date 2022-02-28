Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) and Vistas Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:VMAC) Financial Contrast

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) and Vistas Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:VMAC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Vistas Media Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tencent Music Entertainment Group 11.53% 7.98% 6.14% Vistas Media Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

25.6% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Vistas Media Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vistas Media Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Vistas Media Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tencent Music Entertainment Group $4.47 billion 1.97 $602.06 million $0.34 15.44 Vistas Media Acquisition N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vistas Media Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Vistas Media Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tencent Music Entertainment Group 3 10 2 0 1.93 Vistas Media Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus target price of $11.48, indicating a potential upside of 118.61%. Vistas Media Acquisition has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.94%. Given Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tencent Music Entertainment Group is more favorable than Vistas Media Acquisition.

Summary

Tencent Music Entertainment Group beats Vistas Media Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group (Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Vistas Media Acquisition (Get Rating)

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

