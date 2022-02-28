TERA (TERA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $106,569.00

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last week, TERA has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar. One TERA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. TERA has a market cap of $1.09 million and $106,569.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling TERA

