Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,432 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.31% of Terex worth $9,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 99.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 329,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,294,000 after purchasing an additional 164,680 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth $227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 3,044.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,213,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 56.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after purchasing an additional 188,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 463.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,671,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,183 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $41.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.65. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.90 million. Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

