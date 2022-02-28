Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Trading Up 1.2%

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.67 and last traded at $24.54. Approximately 18,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 22,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12.

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. It manages electricity transmission in Italy. It provides entire electricity system and for guaranteeing the supply of electricity to all companies and private individuals. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

