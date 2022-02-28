Terracoin (TRC) Price Hits $0.0206 on Top Exchanges

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 42.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Terracoin has a total market cap of $473,542.33 and $6,770.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Terracoin has traded down 32.3% against the dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,209.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $329.92 or 0.00763535 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.96 or 0.00203562 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00034510 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

