TerraUSD (UST) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 28th. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraUSD has a market cap of $12.93 billion and $639.27 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TerraUSD has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008520 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008791 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000064 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 12,928,356,265 coins. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

