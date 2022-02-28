Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,611 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $70.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.71 and a beta of 0.62. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $53.97 and a 1-year high of $86.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 138.78%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

