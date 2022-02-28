Tether Reaches Market Capitalization of $79.60 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 28th. One Tether coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a total market capitalization of $79.60 billion and $61.03 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00044306 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,612.79 or 0.06872515 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,175.31 or 1.00413773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00045957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00053039 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 82,164,697,049 coins and its circulating supply is 79,576,056,394 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

